Northwestern Memorial Hospital pauses operations for several hours after ‘armed intruder alert’

Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The facility paused operations Sunday night after receiving an “armed intruder alert.”

Northwestern Memorial Hospital paused operations Sunday night after an armed intruder alert, according to Northwestern Medicine spokesperson Christopher King.

“Hospital Security, Chicago Police Department and Northwestern University Police responded promptly and confirmed there was no active threat,” King told The Daily in an email.

Located in NU’s downtown Chicago campus, the hospital is the primary teaching affiliate for the Feinberg School of Medicine.

The lockdown was implemented at about 8:40 p.m. after the hospital received a phone threat to its building at 251 E. Huron St., according to a CPD spokesperson. According to reports from the scene, a SWAT team was present among the responders.

The hospital resumed normal operations at about 10:30 p.m., King said. NM has not provided any further information about the nature of the threat.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

