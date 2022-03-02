MSA spaces to reopen after closing due to threatening message

The Multicultural Center. All Multicultural Student Affairs spaces will reopen Thursday after closing last week due to a threatening message.

Content warning: This story contains mentions of threats of gun violence.

Multicultural Student Affairs announced in an email that all its spaces will reopen Thursday.

MSA closed the Multicultural Center, the Black House and the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center after a threatening message was found on a whiteboard in the Multicultural Center last Tuesday. The message read “I am insane, also I have a gun.”

While the University determined there is no ongoing or imminent threat at this time, the email said community members should reach out to MSA staff or submit a bias incident report if they have any additional information about the incident.

MSA’s other services and resources — prayer and reflection spaces, free printing and student organization storage access — will also reopen.

“We appreciate your patience and flexibility as we worked to ensure the safety and security of our community and spaces, and we thank our campus partners for stepping in to provide support and alternate resources,” the email stated. “We look forward to welcoming you all back tomorrow.”

