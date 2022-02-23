Threatening message left on whiteboard at Multicultural Center Tuesday night

Content warning: This story contains mentions of threats of gun violence.

University Police responded to a threat reported at the Multicultural Center Tuesday night, according to University spokesperson Jon Yates.

A Student Office Assistant discovered a message left on a whiteboard in the center and notified other staff, who decided to empty and close the building for the night.

The message read “I am insane, also I have a gun.”

Yates said UP would increase patrolling in the area for the next few days, and University officials will meet to discuss additional safety measures.

Students in the For Members Only GroupMe chat warned each other against visiting The Black House due to the threat.

UP officers patrolled the building and reported they found nothing and that the building was safe, according to an email obtained by The Daily. Multicultural Student Affairs closed all spaces through 11 a.m. at the earliest, and students scheduled to work Wednesday morning in the Multicultural Center, The Black House or the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center were told to work remotely.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

