Juan Geracaris becomes the city’s first Latino councilmember

Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) taking a vow during City Council Monday. After City Council approved him at Monday’s meeting, Geracaris became the first Latino councilmember in Evanston.

Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) became Evanston’s first Latino councilmember Monday.

City Council voted unanimously to confirm Geracaris’ appointment as 9th Ward alderman. He will serve until Evanston’s 2023 municipal elections.

“I will strive for the ideal and sacred things of the city,” Geracaris said during his vow. “I will work the world for the year and obey the city’s laws and transmit the city not less but greater and more beautiful.”

After he made his vow, he celebrated with his wife and daughter at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.

Mayor Daniel Biss appointed Geracaris to replace former Ald. Cicely Fleming (9th), who announced her resignation in December.

“I have known about his activism and community involvement and engagement for a long time,” Bliss said. “He stood out to me as not only so perfectly aligned with the ward’s and the community’s values but thoughtful and inclusive and collaborative.”

A native of Argentina, Geracaris graduated from Northwestern with a degree in mechanical engineering. He works for the University as a senior network engineer in the Kellogg School of Management. He is also the father of two children who attend Evanston/Skokie School District 65 schools.

Geracaris has longstanding connections to the Evanston community. He is a founding member and vice president of Evanston Latinos, a local nonprofit organization formed to help Latino families during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also served as Parent Teacher Association vice president at Oakton Elementary School, is a member of the Next Steps Evanston planning committee and sits on the city’s Skate Park Advisory Board.

In his application, Geracaris said his goals as a councilmember were to improve the accessibility of city services for Spanish speakers, keep Evanston affordable for working-class households, invest in solar energy and make the streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

City Clerk Stephanie Mendoza said she was overjoyed to have Geracaris in City Council.

“For the first time, I’m going to be able to sit up here as a Latina to see someone who represents me,” Mendoza said. “I really want to thank our mayor for taking the steps that are necessary to ensure that, as a city, we are equitable and are providing representation for a growing population.”

