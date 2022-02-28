Hot from the Oven: From farm to tavern, locally-sourced Farmhouse creates Midwestern feel

The bar at Farmhouse. The restaurant opened in July of 2013.

This photo essay is a part of the Hot from the Oven series, a profile on local Evanston eateries to get a glimpse behind-the-scenes of their staff, clientele and history.

Farmhouse opened in July of 2013, and is located at 703 Church St. in Evanston. The restaurant is “farm to tavern” — all burgers, condiments and sodas are made from scratch, and the kitchen sources ingredients from local Midwestern farms.

Gallery | 8 Photos William Clark/Daily Senior Staffer The front of Farmhouse Evanston. Farmhouse is located at the corner of Church Street and Orrington Avenue.

