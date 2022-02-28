Hot from the Oven: From farm to tavern, locally-sourced Farmhouse creates Midwestern feel
February 28, 2022
This photo essay is a part of the Hot from the Oven series, a profile on local Evanston eateries to get a glimpse behind-the-scenes of their staff, clientele and history.
Farmhouse opened in July of 2013, and is located at 703 Church St. in Evanston. The restaurant is “farm to tavern” — all burgers, condiments and sodas are made from scratch, and the kitchen sources ingredients from local Midwestern farms.
