The Daily Explains: What to expect if you test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 self-tests are currently not available for pick up. However, students with leftover tests must report their results to the University.

Disclaimer: Circumstances may change on a case by case basis. The following is a general guide.

COVID-19 positivity on campus increased by 67% this past week, marking the second week of rising cases on campus. However, the next steps for students who test positive can be unclear to some. The Daily is here to take you through the process.

Testing positive at a the Jacobs Center

The University offers free, asymptomatic testing to students, staff and faculty at the Donald P. Jacobs Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who test positive at the Jacobs Center will receive a call from a COVID-19 case manager to ask if they live on campus, have symptoms and if they need University-provided isolation housing at 1835 Hinman Ave.

On-campus students can choose to quarantine off-campus, but are otherwise moved into quarantine housing at Hinman. Those who want to quarantine off campus can contact a case manager for additional steps, as approval is required.

The University recommends off-campus students who test positive immediately self-isolate for 10 days.

NU automatically badges positive-testing students’ symptom trackers red and disables Wildcard building access within 24 to 48 hours. On-campus students without off-campus isolation alternatives can expect to receive follow-up emails outlining the Hinman moving process.

Testing positive with a self-test kit

In a school-wide email, Vice President for Operations Luke Figora said the University temporarily suspended its NAVICA self-test distribution program to “prioritize on-site and programmatic testing needs” during “national supply constraints” of test kits.

Students who use a self-test kit and test positive can expect the University’s response to look almost identical as for those who tested positive at the Jacobs Center.

Unlike the Jacobs Center’s automatic reporting, those who test positive with a self-test are required to report their results to the NU COVID-19 Response Team immediately by emailing [email protected].

For those living on campus, the automatic reply from case management instructs students to badge red on their symptom trackers. These individuals should also email Quarantine and Isolation housing on campus with their NetID, phone number, current room number and residence hall on campus.

Case management instructs students living off-campus to badge red on their symptom trackers, immediately isolate in their residences and wait for further information from an NU case management representative.

Packing and Preparation

Once contacted by case management, positive-testing students who live on-campus have limited time to pack. The email sent to these students encourages them to complete their “packing as quickly as possible.”

In Hinman, basic bedding and toiletries are provided, including sheets, a blanket and towels. However, students should pack smaller personal hygiene items and bring their own pillows.

Students should pack at least a week’s worth of clothing. NU provides a weekly laundry service to those in Hinman with varied laundry days by floor.

Moving to Hinman

Upon arrival at the Hinman entrance, students should call the Q/I Housing Coordinator, whose contact is listed in one of the University’s follow-up emails. The coordinator will provide next steps for building and room check-in.

Hinman rooms contain basic furniture and amenities, including fridges, while microwaves are either in individual rooms or lounge spaces if rooms do not have them.

Food is delivered to Hinman rooms twice a day, during lunch and dinner hours. Students are required to fill out food requests before 8 a.m. on the days they want food. NU provides snack and breakfast bags upon arrival, and fresh fruit is delivered weekly. Those with allergies or other dietary restrictions should contact [email protected] if in need of different options.

Fitness equipment is also available for use in Hinman and can be accessed by filling out a form.

