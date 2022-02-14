Lacrosse: Kelly Amonte Hiller signs contract extension through 2029

Kelly Amonte Hiller calls from the sidelines. Amonte Hiller’s tenure at the helm of Wildcats lacrosse includes seven national titles.

Kelly Amonte Hiller, who transformed the Wildcats lacrosse team into a national powerhouse, was signed per a Saturday release to a seven-year contract extension by Athletic Director Derrick Gragg.

Her tenure at NU includes seven NCAA Championships in an eight-year span, a career record of 314-82 and a postseason streak that stretches back to 2004.

Gragg’s announcement, which arrived right before the 2022 season opener against Boston College, makes Amonte Hiller one of three coaches in charge of NU programs to sign a new contract over the past two weeks. Wrestling’s Matt Storniolo and field hockey’s Tracey Fuchs both inked multi-year deals earlier this month, a sign that Gragg wants to protect the Cats’ most prized coaching assets.

Amonte Hiller also has extraordinary accomplishments as a former player, including two national titles and the 1996 ACC Female Athlete of the Year award. She has been named the IWLCA’s Coach of the Year four times and was inducted into the U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2012.

Coming off an undefeated regular season and a semifinal playoff run in 2021, Amonte Hiller and NU have their sights set on reaching college lacrosse’s summit for a staggering eighth time.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @nathanjansell

Related Stories

— Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern to kick off 2022 season against No. 1 Boston College Saturday

— Lacrosse: Fall ball returns for first time since 2019

— Lacrosse: Defense plays central role in No. 2 Cats’ Final Four loss