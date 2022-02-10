Field Hockey: Tracey Fuchs signs multi-year contract extension

Northwestern field hockey head coach Tracey Fuchs celebrates upon returning to Evanston after winning the program’s first national championship. Fuchs signed a multi-year contract extension to stay with the school.

Northwestern field hockey head coach Tracey Fuchs has agreed to a multi-year contract extension, according to a Thursday athletic department news release.

Fuchs has won one national championship as a player at Connecticut, one as an associate head coach at Michigan and one as the head coach of the Wildcats. She has twice been the USA Field Hockey Athlete of the Year and has been a part of two Olympic and four World Cup teams. She was captain of the United States national team for 14 seasons before her coaching career.

This past fall, Fuchs’s thirteenth season as a head coach, she became a national champion. She led her team to a 2-0 victory over Liberty after finishing the regular season 18-5 with nine wins over top 25 teams. In her stint in Evanston, she has become the winningest coach in program history with 176 wins and a .654 win percentage.

Coming off of a title-winning season, Fuchs and NU appear to have no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

