Captured: Wildcats triumph No. 4 Michigan in double overtime

A+group+of+people+in+pink+jerseys+jump+and+cheer.

Seeger Gray/The Daily Northwestern

Seeger Gray, Reporter
February 14, 2022

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern’s women’s basketball team (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) defeated No. 4 Michigan (20-4, 11-3 Big Ten) on Sunday. The Wildcats traded small leads with the Wolverines and went into double overtime, but Northwestern took a 71-69 win when school senior Veronica Burton made two free throws with 3.9 seconds on the clock. Northwestern will go on to play Illinois (6-14, 1-8 Big Ten) on Monday.

A person in a pink jersey jumps higher than a person in a black jersey to grab a basketball in the air.A person in a pink jersey runs and dribbles a basketball alongside two people in black jerseys.A person in a pink jersey jumps and throws a basketball towards a hoop.A person in a pink jersey holds a basketball and looks at another person in a pink jersey. A person in a pink jersey throws a basketball over three people in black jerseys towards a hoop.A person in a pink jersey holds a basketball away from nearby people in black jerseys.A person in a pink jersey surrounded by people in black jerseys jumps and pushes a basketball towards a hoop.A person in a cat mascot costume and a purple jersey raises their hands over their head.A person in a pink jersey makes a free throw.

