Captured: Wildcats triumph No. 4 Michigan in double overtime

Northwestern’s women’s basketball team (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) defeated No. 4 Michigan (20-4, 11-3 Big Ten) on Sunday. The Wildcats traded small leads with the Wolverines and went into double overtime, but Northwestern took a 71-69 win when school senior Veronica Burton made two free throws with 3.9 seconds on the clock. Northwestern will go on to play Illinois (6-14, 1-8 Big Ten) on Monday.

