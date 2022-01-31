Captured: Men’s and women’s basketball teams fall a few points short

Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer

Joanne Haner and Angeli Mittal
January 31, 2022

Northwestern’s men’s and women’s basketball teams played two games this weekend for the Big Ten Conference. Both the men’s basketball (9-10, 2-8 Big Ten) team and women’s basketball (11-7, 3-5 Big Ten) fell just a few points behind their opponents, with the women’s basketball game going into overtime.

A player in a black jersey looks at the basketball flying by and they put their arms out to defend.Two players bump into each other as the basketball flies to the right.A player in a black jersey with a basketball in hand drives past a player in a white jersey with their arms up. A player in a white jersey dribbles a basketball.A group of players and coaches on the sidelines of a basketball court yell. A player in a white jersey jumps up as the basketball gets thrown into the hoop.Marching band students in purple shirts play their instruments in the stands.A player in a white jersey and white headband defends a player in a black jersey dribbling a basketball. A student in a gray sweatshirt watches the game and claps their hands.A player in a black jersey tries to block another player with the basketball.A player in a black jersey in the background watches a play. In the foreground, there is another blurred player in a black jersey.

Several players try to block a player with a white jersey from shooting a shot.

Willie the Wildcat plays the drums.

