Former Police Chief Richard Eddington to serve as city’s new interim police chief

Former Evanston Police Chief Richard Eddington sits at a Human Services Meeting. Eddington will replace current Interim Chief Aretha Barnes, who announced her retirement earlier this month.

Interim City Manager Kelley Gandurski appointed former Evanston Police Chief Richard Eddington Wednesday to serve as the city’s interim police chief, according to a news release.

The city’s Interim Police Chief Aretha Barnes announced her retirement earlier this month. Barnes was appointed by former City Manager Erika Storlie after the previous chief, Demitrous Cook, retired in June.

In April, City Council approved a $90,000 settlement to end a class-action lawsuit filed against Cook after he publicly posted multiple residents’ private information last February. The city did not disclose the reason for Cook’s retirement.

Eddington served as the city’s police chief from 2007 to 2018 and has more than 44 years of law enforcement experience. He will return to the role after Barnes retires on Jan. 3, 2022.

“Chief Eddington is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the Evanston community and the Evanston Police Department,” Gandurski said in the release. “I appreciate him returning to Evanston to fill this critical position as the City undertakes to fill the role of a permanent police chief.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @delaneygnelson

Related Stories:

— Interim Evanston Police Chief Aretha Barnes to retire in early January

— Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook retires amid speculation around part played by city manager

— Evanston Police Chief Richard Eddington announces retirement