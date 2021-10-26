4,500 COVID-19 tests stolen from Foster-Walker Complex

Jacob Fulton, Print Managing Editor
October 26, 2021

About 4,500 Northwestern-owned COVID-19 tests were stolen from Foster-Walker Complex, the University announced in a Monday crime notice.

University Police responded to a report of the theft around 5 p.m. The tests were stolen from a storage room in a common area in the residence hall. 

While there are currently no suspects, UP is reviewing security camera footage of the area as part of the investigation. 

