Captured: Main-Dempster Mile hosts Fall Festival, Pumpkin Carving Contest

The Main-Dempster Mile hosted a Fall Festival and Pumpkin Carving Contest on Saturday afternoon. A portion of Dempster Street was blocked off with a stage for the Rolling Clones, a Rolling Stones cover band, and stations where local businesses could promote their products. Kids dressed in Halloween costumes and voted for their favorite carved pumpkins while enjoying bags of popcorn and decorating the street with chalk.

Gallery | 10 Photos Charlotte Che/The Daily Northwestern The pumpkin-carving contest is in full swing. Festival organizer Katherine Gotsick says she plans to continue the event in the future.

Email: [email protected]