Evanston Pride to host National Coming Out Day storytelling event

Evanston Pride and FEW Spirits will host a space for community members Monday to share their coming out stories on National Coming Out Day, according to a news release.

Oct. 11 will mark the 33rd anniversary of National Coming Out Day. Psychologist Richard Eichberg and gay rights activist Jean O’Leary founded the day in 1988 to raise awareness and visibility around the LGBTQ civil rights movement. The day was chosen to commemorate the second major National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights, which drew over 500,000 people.

“Coming out is a personal journey, but no one needs to feel alone as they navigate it,” Evanston Pride Board President Jackson Adams said in the news release. “I’m eager to share and hear coming out stories with other Evanstonians, and continue to bring this city’s LGBTQIA+ community closer together.”

Anyone can attend the event, but people must register due to space restrictions at FEW Spirits. The tasting room will provide a cash bar with beverages for guests of all ages.

Attendees can share and listen to family-friendly stories during the first hour of the event, but the rest of the storytelling event may include content PG-13 and up.

