Northwestern to require entry testing upon fall return to campus

Due to the spread of the delta variant, all Northwestern students will be required to complete entry testing upon their return to campus this fall, the University announced Friday.

The testing policy, similar to the one in place in the past academic year, requires all students to receive two COVID-19 tests when they arrive in Evanston or Chicago, regardless of their vaccination status. Students who have been working in Evanston or Chicago over the summer will also be required to complete testing.

The first test, the University said, should either be on the date of arrival or the first date testing centers are open after arrival, with a second test completed three to four days after the first. For vaccinated students, continued testing is not yet a requirement based on current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This requirement is just one of the steps NU is taking to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout the 2021-22 academic year. With a vaccination requirement in place and a 93 percent vaccination rate for undergraduate students, the University is monitoring the spread of the virus within the NU community.

Vaccination records or requests for exemptions are due on Aug. 24, and those who have requested an exemption will be required to complete two COVID-19 tests each week. Unvaccinated community members will also need to utilize NU’s Symptom Tracker and remain masked while on campus.

As of Aug. 4, masks are required in all indoor spaces on campus based on the latest CDC guidelines. The University will continue to update students and staff on changes in mitigation policy. To address further questions, NU will host a Return to Campus Discussion on Aug. 24.

