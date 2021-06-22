Northwestern announces formation of search committee for next vice president for human resources and chief human resource officer

Rebecca Crown Center. On Monday, NU announced the formation of a committee to search for its next vice president for human resources and chief human resource officer.

Northwestern formed a committee to begin the search process for its next vice president for human resources and chief human resource officer, the University announced Monday.

The 14-member committee, chaired by Vice President for Operations Luke Figora, will identify candidates to replace Manuel Cuevas-Trisán. A slate of finalists will then be presented to Senior Vice President for Business and Finance Craig Johnson for consideration.

Cuevas-Trisán, NU’s current vice president for human resources and chief human resource officer, announced his plans to exit the role in early June. He will remain at the University through July, after which he will take on a similar role at Harvard University.

In the interim, Priya Harjani, associate vice president and deputy general counsel, will lead human resources. She has decided against consideration for the permanent role.

“I am grateful for the time dedicated by the search committee to identify candidates for Northwestern’s next vice president for human resources,” Johnson said. “I look forward to receiving counsel from the committee and community about the progress we have made over the last two years, and areas of focus and opportunities for our next human resources leader.”

