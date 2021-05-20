Chicago man charged with attempted sexual assault of Northwestern student

A 20-year-old Chicago man was arrested Tuesday afternoon related to an attempted sexual assault of a Northwestern student, Evanston Police Department announced in a Wednesday news release.

The man was arrested in Glencoe when Glencoe Public Safety responded to a well-being check and charged with attempted aggravated sexual assault and aggravated battery, the release said. He was arrested because he matched a distinct description EPD provided to other local law enforcement departments.

The attempted sexual assault occurred on Tuesday morning around 6:30 a.m., when an NU student was approached from behind between Clark Street and Orrington Avenue. The attacker pushed the student to the ground and tried to assault them before a bystander attempted to intervene.

After further investigation, EPD identified the man arrested as the offender in the case. He received a $200,000 bond after appearing in court Wednesday, and will return to court on May 26, the release said.

