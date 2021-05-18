Sexual assault report made to EPD, suspect still at large

A report of an attempted sexual assault involving an NU student was made to Evanston Police Department, who informed University Police.

On Tuesday around 6:30 a.m.,between Clark Street and Orrington Avenue, the student was approached from behind and pushed to the ground, according to a UP crime blotter.

The individual attempted to “pull the student’s pants down,” the news release said. A bystander attempted to intervene. The suspect then left the scene, going east on Clark Street, then toward campus on Chicago Avenue.

The suspect is still at large.

“We are grateful for the quick actions of the passerby to intervene and help stop the assault,” the release said.

The email provided a list of resources for survivors of sexual assault, including the Office of Equity, Counseling and Psychological Services and Religious and Spiritual Life, as well as outside medical providers.

