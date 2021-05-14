Northwestern reports record low positive COVID-19 cases in months as Illinois enters Bridge Phase

Northwestern’s COVID-19 Dashboard reported nine cumulative positive cases between May 7 to 13, marking the lowest number of recorded infections in months.

The University entered a campus activity level of “green” for the first time since the tracker was created in October. A “green” activity level indicates lack of growth in new cases and positive local and regional trends.

This also means NU could increase in-person activities. Vice President for Operations Luke Figora said in a Friday message to the community that masks are still required indoors. However, fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to take off their masks outside unless participating in a large outdoor gathering, he wrote.

The dashboard update comes the same day Illinois enters the “Bridge Phase” of its reopening plans. Offices can now operate with 60 percent capacity and social events have a maximum capacity of 250 people when indoors and 500 when outdoors.

Furthermore, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amended its COVID-19 guidelines Thursday, announcing that vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or social distance in any setting with some exceptions.

In addition to the record low positives, the University recorded a 0.07 percent positivity rate between May 5 and 12 — a dramatic decrease from 0.67 percent in the first week of Spring Quarter. In that same week, the University also reported 81 cases, of which 65 were undergraduates.

It was seen as a result of students returning to campus after traveling during Spring Break, and a University spokesperson said the administration was considering extension of Wildcat Wellness.

More than 11,100 tests were received this week. The average test turnaround time was 0.33 days.

