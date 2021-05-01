Christian Wade and Ada Ogbonna win landslide ASG presidential election with 80 percent of total vote

Christian Wade and Adaeze Ogbonna won the election for ASG’s next president and vice president, respectively.

SESP junior Christian Wade and Medill sophomore Adaeze Ogbonna won in a landslide election for Associated Student Government’s next student body president and vice president Saturday.

The slate won 80 percent of the votes, defeating Sahibzada Mayed and McKenna Troy in the second virtual election in ASG history, election commissioner Donovan Cusick confirmed. Mayed and running mate Troy won 16 percent of the votes and 4 percent voted no confidence.

This year also saw 1,353 total votes, down from 2,064 in 2020 and up from 852 in the uncontested 2019 election.

“We are truly so happy and grateful and will do our best to serve (the Northwestern community as) chosen leaders,” Wade and Ogbonna said in a statement to The Daily. “Our work is just getting started and we are so excited to see all the ways in which we can make NU a better campus wholly dedicated to the needs of its students.”

This year’s presidential race was delayed by two weeks and has seen multiple slates drop out. Both the Wade-Ogbonna and Mayed-Troy slates entered the race after the delayed presidential election cycle was announced.

Wade was co-chair of the Campus Life Committee and Ogbonna represents the African Students Association in the Senate. Their platform includes supporting student advocacy and marginalized students, and holding the University administration more accountable.

The candidates also plan to make ASG more accessible to students. They were endorsed by prominent campus organizations including NU Community Not Cops, Rainbow Alliance and Fossil Free Northwestern.

Wade and Ogbonna will be sworn into office in next week’s ASG session and oversee the selection of the rest of the executive board in the upcoming weeks.

Weinberg senior Juan Zuniga, current ASG president, said he looks forward to Wade and Ogbonna’s leadership. The slate gathered a lot of input from students, which reflected in their platforms, he added.

“(Wade and Ogbonna) are going to do a fantastic job in ensuring that students are heard,” Zuniga said. I’m just genuinely proud of both of them and excited to see what they can do.”

Yunkyo Kim contributed reporting.

