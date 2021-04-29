Wade-Ogbonna slate announces prominent endorsements ahead of ASG election

Christian Wade and Adaeze Ogbonna announced multiple notable endorsements for their campaign for Associated Student Government leadership on Wednesday.

Associated Student Government presidential slate Christian Wade and Adaeze Ogbonna received endorsements from prominent campus organizations, including NU Community Not Cops and Rainbow Alliance.

Wade, a SESP junior, and Ogbonna, a Medill sophomore, are facing off against McCormick and Communication sophomore Sahibzada Mayed and Bienen and Communication sophomore McKenna Troy in the 2021-22 presidential race.

The Wade-Ogbonna slate’s platform centers student advocacy, the prioritization of marginalized students and increased access to ASG for the student body. In Mayed and Troy’s campaign, the slate is looking to reimagine ASG’s role in student advocacy, especially as student government relates to administration.

The slate announced seven endorsements on Wednesday, including some from activist groups on campus. Fossil Free Northwestern, NU Young Democratic Socialists of America and NU Dance Marathon all backed Wade and Ogbonna as well.

The endorsements come a day before voting begins, amid an election cycle that’s been extended for weeks and seen multiple slates drop out. Initially planned for April 15 to 17, the polling dates were postponed because of a sudden reentry of a slate, though both slates that entered the race during the initial campaign period have since dropped out.

ASG has announced polls will remain open from Thursday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 7 p.m. Students will receive an email with a link to vote from ASG’s Election Commission, and the form can also be found on the student government website, as well as Wildcat Connection.

