The Clairvoyant Center celebrates 21 years in business

Zubin Sherring opened the Clairvoyant Center in 2000 to promote spiritual growth and development. Twenty-one years later, Clairvoyant is still going strong.

The Clairvoyant Center is an Evanston-based business that teaches meditation. Students take classes that last for six weeks and are taught by an experienced instructor.

Sherring’s journey into spirituality, and meditation in particular, started in 1992 when she was 27 years old. An intimate relationship in her life ended, and she was looking for a way to cope. She discovered meditation after reading “Many Lives, Many Masters” by Brian Weiss, a book about coping with trauma, and then made it a daily habit.

Sherring began showing a small group of students how to meditate and discovered she had a gift for teaching. She needed more space to teach and opened The Clairvoyant Center.

“When you’re stuck is when you ask questions,” Sherring said. “You then start to seek and find answers and move along. My way of finding was mindfulness.”

Sherring believes mindfulness is a way to quiet our brains that often run like hamsters in a wheel. She said this can be intense, especially during the pandemic.

But mindfulness can keep us grounded in the present moment, she said, which helps calm our busy brains.

“That’s where you create change and make friends with yourself,” Sherring said. “That eludes most people because they are always going somewhere.”

One of Sherring’s students, Jane Buck, started coming to Clairvoyant in 2003. She had two young children, felt overwhelmed, and wanted a way to cope with her hectic life and ongoing melancholy. She found an energy reading, which helped her see she was holding onto stuff from her past. It also introduced her to mindfulness.

Buck completed a six-week course at the center that taught her how to release “negative energy,” replenish her energy, and to be neutral when other people are overbearing or in a bad mood. A self-described tree hugger, Buck started teaching at the center and has stayed ever since.

“I give you the tools so you can get your own answers,” Buck said.

Sandra Williams came to Clairvoyant from a different route. In 2010, she attended a seminar given by the Association for Research and Enlightenment.

At the seminar, Sherring taught attendees how to ground themselves and rest. Williams saw immediate benefits from these skills both in her personal life and in her professional life as a professor of human resource development at Northeastern Illinois University.

In an effort to continue her spiritual journey, Williams took a class at Clairvoyant to help her “quiet her mind.” She was one of 12 participants in a group that met once a month. Williams came every month for five years, even though the group whittled down to four.

“Many people try to logic things out,” Williams said. “But spiritual grounding and centering help our bodies rest. We need to rest sometimes and be quiet. That means no thinking, no mind interruptions, and no physical stress.”

Sherring wants the Clairvoyant Center to be a safe space that allows people to ask whatever questions they want. She also wants people to feel welcomed when they come there.

“Mindfulness helped me navigate my relationships and enjoy a more complete life,” Sherring said. “People are running all over each other today. They don’t get along. I help people turn their lights on after life turns them off.”

