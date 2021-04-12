Bookends & Beginnings to be lead plaintiff in suit against Amazon

Evanston’s own Bookends & Beginnings will be the lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit filed against Amazon. The lawsuit alleges that Amazon is engaging in unfair practices, which owner Nina Barrett (Medill ‘87) said has impacted the survival of small businesses. Closed captions available.

