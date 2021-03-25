Nonprofit organization The Visible Faces helps local homeless community

Josh Thomas started The Visible Faces, a nonprofit benefiting members of the Chicago and Evanston community experiencing homelessness. Thomas shares their stories on social media, and collects donations from followers and volunteers to buy food, clothes and hotel rooms. Since starting the organization, he has raised more than 800 dollars to help the local homeless community. Closed captions available.

