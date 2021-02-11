Two-year campus residency requirement to be reinstated this fall

560 Lincoln and Kemper Hall. The residency policy, requiring freshmen to spend their first two years living on campus and transfer students one year, will be reinstated this fall.

Northwestern is reinstating the on-campus residency requirement for the 2021-2022 academic year, according to a Thursday email from Residential Services.

The policy, which was suspended during the 2020-2021 academic year due to COVID-19, requires incoming freshmen to spend their first two years living on campus and incoming transfer students to spend one year living on campus. Greek housing fulfills the requirement and students who took a leave from the University or participated in off-campus programs are expected to fulfill the requirement upon their return.

“We recognize that public health conditions may necessitate adjustments and we will keep you informed of any changes,” the email read. “Assuming public health guidance allows us to resume pre-pandemic operations on campus (including in classrooms), the residency requirement…will be reinstated and enforced.”

Students who would have been required to live on campus during the 2020-2021 school year have, by default, earned one credit toward their on-campus residency requirement even if they lived off campus. Current freshmen are required to spend one more year on campus while current sophomores and first-year transfer students have now completed the requirement going forward.

