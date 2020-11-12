Evanston constructs stabilization project along lakefront, implications of shoreline destruction

Sammi Boas, Copy Chief
November 12, 2020

Because of shoreline erosion caused by high lake levels, the city of Evanston hired coastal engineering group SmithGroup to assess lakefront damage and start construction. Project affiliates and University professors discuss the project and implications of variability of Lake Michigan.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @BoasSamantha

Related Stories:

Evanston’s lakefront stabilization proves costly, city contracts SmithGroup to address issue

Northwestern partially closes Lakefill to start coastal stabilization project

High Lake Michigan water levels pose public safety concerns

Comments