U.S Rep. Jan Schakowsky wins re-election race for 12th term

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) was re-elected for a 12th term in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Schakowsky, who has represented Evanston since she was first elected to the House in 1998, was called the winner by the Associated Press at 8:55 p.m. on Tuesday night. With an estimated 96 percent of votes reported at 10 p.m., Schakowsky received 67.5 percent of votes; her challenger, Republican Sargis Sangari got 32.5 percent of the votes.

Currently, Schakowsky serves as a Senior Chief Deputy Whip in the House, and is a member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce. Sangari, her opponent, served over 20 years in the U.S. Army, and emphasized economic development in his campaign.

“I don’t think there really are any safe seats anymore, so I’m really grateful to the people, the voters of the 9th Electoral District, who reelected me,” Schakowsky told the Chicago Tribune on Tuesday night.

