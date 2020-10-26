Suburban+Cook+County+will+face+stricter+COVID-19+measures

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 28, Gov. J.B. Pritzker will implement stronger COVID-19 restrictions on Suburban Cook County in the wake of increased COVID-19 cases.

Illinois’ Region 10, which includes Evanston, has seen seven days of positivity increases and eight days of hospital admission increases. Since October 13, the region has seen a daily increase in the test positivity seven-day rolling average. The region, along with Region 4, will be subject to Tier 1 mitigation measures.

This region is the first to report sustained increases in both its positivity rate and its COVID-related hospitalizations, requiring the state to take greater mitigation measures based on established criteria in the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan, according to a Monday news release from the governor’s office.

Evanston has also seen a rise in cases. To date, the city has seen 1,404 positive COVID-19 cases and as of Monday, the city reported 227 active cases. Evanston saw its highest single-day case increase on Saturday.

In a news release, Mayor Steve Hagerty said the rise in cases in Evanston is not the result of a disproportionate spread among Northwestern students. He said the city will continue to work with the University to instate safety protocols and preventative measures.

Ike Ogbo, director of health and human services, said the increase in Evanston is a result of community spread, and that Northwestern data is not separated from the city’s data.

“Northwestern follows guidance set by the Illinois Board of Higher Education, IBHE, on their COVID dashboard and what IBHE says has to be posted by the universities is different from what IDPH states we as a local health department can/should post,” Ogbo said in the release. “IDPH is not at all encouraging local health departments to post university or any other institution’s data on the website.”

Starting Wednesday, all bars and restaurants in the region will face restrictions, including no indoor service, and all gatherings will be limited to 25 guests. These restrictions do not apply to schools.

