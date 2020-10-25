Evanston sees highest single day COVID-19 case increase on Saturday

Amid rising cases across Illinois and the country, Evanston reported its highest COVID-19 case increase since the start of the pandemic on Saturday.

The city reported 28 positive COVID-19 tests, an increase from the prior daily high of 27 new cases on May 7. 568 tests were administered on Saturday, with a 4.9 percent positivity rate. As of Sunday, the city has 211 active cases of COVID-19.

Last week, the city’s seven day average of confirmed daily cases nearly doubled from the week prior, increasing to an average of 12.29 cases per day from 6.86 daily new cases.

On Oct. 26 and 27, the city is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health to host two days of drive-through and walk-up testing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Evanston Township High School.

