A comprehensive list of COVID-19 testing sites in Evanston

Here is a map of the places where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Evanston. Zoom out to see the nearest Illinois Department of Health testing sites, where anyone can get tested for free without an appointment or referral. Call all sites listed to confirm the information presented on the map.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @cvanwaasbergen

Related stories:

— COVID-19 cases decrease in Evanston due to Public Health Dept. efforts and citizen compliance, officials say

— Evanston contact tracing efforts already in full swing as Gov. Pritzker announces state initiative

Comments