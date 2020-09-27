Talking to students about their Wildcat Wellness experience

Northwestern’s mandatory quarantine period, Wildcat Wellness, officially ended on September 20. In this video, students share their experiences during those two weeks and their thoughts on the Fall Quarter.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Northwestern changes course, expands COVID-19 testing to underclassmen living in Evanston

— A snapshot of campus during COVID-19

— Amid rising cases, Northwestern announces weekly COVID-19 testing of students allowed on campus

Comments