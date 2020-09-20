A snapshot of campus during COVID-19
September 20, 2020
From empty bike racks to masked pedestrians, Northwestern’s campus looks a bit different this fall.
Music: Gambrel by Blue Dot Sessions. Used under CC BY-NC 4.0. / sped up from original.
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Twitter: @oliviayarvis
RELATED STORIES:
— Amid rising cases, Northwestern announces weekly COVID-19 testing of students allowed on campus
— Administrators host webinar to discuss changes to Fall Quarter plans with campus