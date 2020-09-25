Northwestern changes course, expands COVID-19 testing to underclassmen living in Evanston

A sign outside the Donald P. Jacobs Center. Northwestern students permitted to be on campus are now expected to get tested for COVID-19 weekly.

Northwestern announced in an email that it has secured additional COVID-19 testing capacity and plans to expand asymptomatic testing to first- and second-years in the Evanston area.

Previously, the University said it was limited in providing asymptomatic testing to underclassmen due to “capacity concerns.” In an Aug. 28 email, University President Morton Schapiro discouraged first- and second-year students from even moving to the Evanston area this fall after announcing an all-virtual quarter for underclassmen.

Prior to Friday’s email, the University only provided testing to underclassmen through Northwestern University Health Service after experiencing symptoms or being identified through contact tracing.

According to the email, the University is working to determine when and how frequently it can make asymptomatic testing available to first- and second-years in the area. Currently, third- and fourth-years can access such testing on a weekly basis through a sign-up portal.

“Thank you for continuing to partner with us as we collectively work to protect the public health of our full community,” the email said.

