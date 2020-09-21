Blotter: Battery at Target, restaurant

A 56-year-old man was charged with battery on Friday night near Target.

Last Wednesday, Evanston Police Department responded to a complaint at 7-Eleven, 817 Davis St., at around 12:44 a.m. Two men, a 56-year-old and 59-year-old, told EPD they were involved in a physical altercation, but neither wanted to press charges, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

Less than an hour later, at a parking garage at 821 Davis St., the 59-year-old man reported that the 56-year-old man physically attacked him and threatened him with a stick, but the 59-year-old man still declined to press charges, Henry said.

On Friday at around 7:30 p.m. in front of Target, the 59-year-old man, visibly injured, told EPD the 56-year-old man attacked him again with a stick, Henry said. EPD arrested the 56-year-old man as he walked out of Target.

The attacker is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23.

Battery

A 20-year-old Evanston man was charged with battery for pushing a restaurant employee on Sunday.

Henry said the man pushed the employee, a 19-year-old Evanston man, to the ground while he was bussing tables on the restaurant’s outdoor patio around 4 p.m. A coworker of the employee who witnessed the attack followed the attacker as he left and called EPD.

EPD arrested the attacker at his home. He is expected to appear in court on Oct. 30.

Email: [email protected]

Comments