EPD officer allegedly linked to Instagram comment against defunding police, Black Lives Matter movement

An EPD officer. An EPD officer allegedly commented on the DefundEPD Instagram account in opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement.

A comment left on a July 6 post from the DefundEPD Instagram account dismissing the Black Lives Matter movement and local activists’ efforts to defund police departments has allegedly been linked to a member of the Evanston Police Department, members of local police accountability group Citizens Network of Protection say.

Neal Weingarden, a representative of CNP, told The Daily the organization was able to find connections to EPD through viewing the commenter’s Instagram stories and a linked website with a profile noting that the commenter worked for EPD.

“It’s unacceptable for an officer sworn to protect and serve Evanston to harass Evanston youth on social media,” Weingarden said in a statement to The Daily. “If I was able to figure out he was a cop with a few clicks, so were the Evanston Fight for Black Lives youth.”

Weingarden said members of CNP reached out to Police Chief Demitrous Cook over a month ago, but have not been informed of any consequences the commenter may have faced. EPD did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily.

This incident, coupled with a February controversy after Cook posted over 30 mugshots featuring personal information to his Snapchat story, has led to calls from CNP and other activist groups for a more stringent social media policy for EPD officers.

