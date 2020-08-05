Blotter: Trespassing arrest, car theft

Evanston Police Department charged a 27-year-old Evanston man Tuesday with trespassing.

The man, who had previously been banned from Target, located at 1616 Sherman Ave., entered the store on Monday and was asked by workers to leave the store, police said. He refused, and a store employee called EPD, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said. The man left the location before EPD arrived.

The next day, Henry said a resident called EPD at 7:30 a.m. to report two men fighting. When officers arrived on the scene, they recognized one of the men as the suspect in the trespassing incident from the day before, police said. The man was taken into custody.

The man is not yet scheduled to appear in court.

Car theft on Judson Avenue

A silver Honda Civic was stolen from the 500 block of Judson Avenue at some point between noon on Monday and 9:27 a.m. the next day.

The car’s owner, a 64-year-old Evanston man, said he parked the car on Monday, and believes he may have left the door unlocked, Henry said. Additionally, the man said there may have been a spare key in the car’s center console.

EPD has no suspects in the case.

