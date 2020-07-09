Pritzker announces $900 million COVID-19 relief grant package
July 9, 2020
On June 17, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a $900 million grant package in support of small businesses and working families who have been most severely economically impacted by COVID-19. This animated explainer highlights the different programs within it.
