Pritzker announces $900 million COVID-19 relief grant package

On June 17, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a $900 million grant package in support of small businesses and working families who have been most severely economically impacted by COVID-19. This animated explainer highlights the different programs within it.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @oliviayarvis

