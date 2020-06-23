Blotter: Man arrested for unlawful weapon use, Windy City Fitness Club burglary

Evanston Police Department charged an Evanston man in connection with unlawful use of a weapon after finding a loaded gun magazine in his pocket Saturday around 2:00 pm.

EPD officers were patrolling the area around Evanston Township High School in response to a report of shots fired in the morning. Officers stopped a car that matched the description the caller had given, when an individual exited the vehicle and took off running, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

EPD then called for backup, searched and handcuffed the remaining four individuals in the vehicle, and searched the inside of the car. They recovered an AK-style assault rifle, a 9 mm pistol — which was missing a magazine — and shell casings.

None of the individuals had Firearm Owner’s Identification Cards. A court date for the Evanston man is not currently available.

Windy City Fitness Club Burglary

An employee at Windy City Fitness Club on Howard Street reported about $60 stolen from the cash register Monday.

Around 12:30 p.m., the employee left the health club. When he returned at 3:30 p.m., the rear door was ajar, white powder was everywhere and the cash register was on the floor — with money missing. Police say the white powder likely came from someone spraying the fire extinguisher in the building.

Detectives will look into the availability of security footage, Henry said. There are no suspects at this time.

