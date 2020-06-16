D65 teacher comes out as transgender, receives harassment and little support

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 special education teacher Ren Heckathorne came out to their coworkers at Park School as transgender in 2016. Since then, they said they have faced harassment from coworkers and received little support from the school district. Heckathorne talks us through their experience coming out in the workplace and speaking out against harassment at Park School. Closed captions available.

Email: [email protected] [email protected]

Twitter: @madisonlorsmith

Related Stories:

– D65 employees, parents and alumni demand protection for LGBTQ staff

– D65 board reviews new support policies for LGBTQ+ staff, students

– D65 to revise policies to protect LGBTQ employees

Comments