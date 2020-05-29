Northwestern’s dance program adjusts to remote classes

Olivia Yarvis, Reporter
May 29, 2020

As Spring Quarter went entirely remote, finding ways to teach became a struggle for the Northwestern University Dance Program. From Zoom lags to confined spaces, remote dance classes require many adjustments––but the department rose to the challenge.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @oliviayarvis

RELATED STORIES: 

“These are very strange times:” remote learning disrupts student films, RTVF classes

Theatre students, professors explore online acting classes

Professors prepare classes for online learning

Comments