Validation during COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the country is grappling with unemployment, sickness, loss and mental health issues. Opinion Editor Kathryn Augustine argues that it is vitally important for us to validate each other’s struggles during this time.

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Twitter: @isabelgitten

Related stories:

— Aguilar: COVID-19 for our Grandparents

— Sastoque: Why students should focus on their wellness during confinement

— How to reduce student loan payments during COVID-19

Comments