Kelly Mayo named TGS interim dean and associate provost for graduate education

Kelly Mayo has been appointed interim dean of The Graduate School and associate provost for graduate education, the University announced Wednesday. He will step into his role effective June 1.

Mayo currently serves as Weinberg dean for research and graduate studies and is a professor of molecular biosciences. In addition, he has worked as the chair of the Department of Molecular Biosciences, and served as director for the Center for Reproductive Science as well as the Interdisciplinary Biological Sciences Graduate Program.

“Mayo brings the strong experience needed for the job of interim dean of TGS, and he will have my full support as he works to enhance existing programs, generate new collaborations and build on the current foundation,” Interim Provost Kathleen Hagerty said in a release. “(Mayo) is familiar with the challenges that TGS faces, and he knows the institution well.”

Hagerty added she is looking forward to working with Mayo on the commitment to serve students at TGS, citing his familiarity with the school and its academic achievements.

Mayo is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and received the E. Leroy Hall Award for Teaching Excellence as well as the Outstanding Mentor Award from Women in Endocrinology.

“I am extremely honored to be asked to serve in this interim role as dean of The Graduate School and associate provost for graduate education,” Mayo said in the release. “Outstanding graduate education is central to our mission as a great research and teaching university.”

Even as an interim dean, Mayo may have big shoes to fill. Former Dean Teresa Woodruff is leaving to be a provost at Michigan State University, amid concerns that the administrator and researcher have ignored the needs of students of marginalized identities and displayed concerning behavior.

CoalitionNU, the alliance of students of marginalized identities who called for her removal in March, released a statement after the announcement of Woodruff’s departure that it was imperative for students to be included in the selection of the next full-time TGS dean.

“I look forward to working with our faculty, and most especially our graduate students and postdoctoral fellows, to foster our many strengths and continue to develop programs that lead our diverse disciplines,” Mayo said. “While these are indeed challenging times for us all, I am excited to work collaboratively to see graduate education at Northwestern University emerge strong.”

