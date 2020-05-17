Blotter: Stolen headphones, purse

Employees caught the theft on security cameras and contacted the police.

The Skullcandy-branded headphones were valued at $300, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

The Evanston Police Department has no suspects at this time.

Purse stolen

An Evanston woman’s purse was stolen at Jennifer’s Edibles on Thursday.

She was volunteering at the store and had placed her purse behind the counter which was designated for volunteers’ and employees’ belongings.

After her shift, she could not locate her purse and reported it as stolen to the EPD.

