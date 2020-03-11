NU-Q moves to online classes following Qatari goverment’s closure of schools, universities

Northwestern University in Qatar. Qatar announced that a nationwide closure of schools and universities would start March 10.

Following the Qatari government’s decision to close schools and universities nationwide due to concerns about the international outbreak of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, Northwestern University in Qatar moved all classes online starting Tuesday, according to a University release.

The Qatari government said earlier this week that the precautionary suspension would take place “until further notice,” according to Al Jazeera. At least 262 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Qatar as of Wednesday morning.

“Beginning March 10, NU-Q classes on the ground will be moved to Canvas,” an NU-Q statement read. “Students should not report to campus; faculty and staff are expected to report as usual.”

All scheduled events at the Doha campus have been canceled until further notice, according to the statement, and all University-sponsored travel — both for students and school sponsored visitors — has been put on hold through April 30. Travel will be reassessed on April 15.

On social media, members of the NU-Q community shared that the school’s Media and Research Awards, an annual event aimed at recognizing student work, as well as their annual spirit week Go Wild Week, typically held in late March, were among the planned events that were canceled.

NU-Q’s commencement ceremonies are scheduled for May 4, though the University hasn’t yet released an official decision about their status.

