City postpones State of the City Luncheon, Robert Crown Open House due to novel coronavirus

Mayor Steve Hagerty. Hagerty was scheduled to host the Mayor’s State of the City Luncheon on Friday, but the event was canceled as a preventative measure to protect Evanston residents from the novel coronavirus.

The Mayor’s State of the City Luncheon and the Robert Crown Community Center Open House have been delayed due to public health concerns surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus, the city announced in a Wednesday news release.

The events, which were scheduled for March 13 and March 14, respectively, were canceled as a “precautionary measure,” according to the release. In addition, the city has also stopped all classes at the Levy Senior Center beginning on Thursday, March 12 until further notice to protect senior members of the Evanston community.

These cancellations come in the wake of an increase in confirmed cases of the virus, also known as COVID-19. On Tuesday, the amount of cases in Illinois increased from 11 to 19, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker called for more tests to be distributed to states.

Additionally, NorthShore University HealthSystem announced it was caring for a patient who tested positive for the virus at one of its five facilities across Chicago and the North Side in a Wednesday statement, though the statement did not say which facility the patient was being housed at.

In the news release, the city also said it was evaluating the possibility of social distancing measures at future city events and meetings, and would continue to notify residents of any cancellations or developments as they occur. Residents are also being encouraged to participate online or through city television for city events when possible.

