NorthShore University HealthSystem treating one patient for novel coronavirus

A NorthShore University Healthsystem hospital. The health system is currently caring for a patient with the novel coronavirus, but did not specify which facility the patient is being treated at.

NorthShore University Healthsystem is currently caring for a patient with the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, a statement said.

The statement did not specify which facility the patient is being treated at, although it did say the patient is in stable condition. NorthShore has hospitals in Evanston, Glenview, Highland Park, Skokie and Chicago.

“NorthShore University HealthSystem is working closely with public health officials and using the most up-to-date evidence and the best collaborative thinking in response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation,” the statement said.

NorthShore has created a “cross-functional team” to help address the virus, which includes clinical, administrative and operational personnel. The team meets daily, and addresses various aspects of the care process, such as supplies and communication, to better inform planning and readiness.

The statement said that NorthShore will continue to provide all patients, visitors, staff and the surrounding communities with “safe and effective care.”

Email: emmaedmund2022@u.northwestern.edu

Twitter: @emmaeedmund

Comments