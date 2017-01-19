Cubs trophy comes to Civic Center on Sunday





The 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs will make the 12th stop on their trophy tour at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center on Sunday.

The tour comes after a thrilling postseason run which saw the Cubs reach the World Series for the first time since 1945 and defeat the Cleveland Indians for their first championship win since 1908. The end of 108 years of ineptitude couldn’t have come sooner for the city of Chicago. Even a famous fan of the Cubs’ crosstown rivals, the White Sox, showed his support during the Cubs postseason run.

President Barack Obama welcomed the team and trophy to the White House on Monday. Obama said that “among Sox fans, I am the Cubs’ number one fan.” He also joked that it had taken the Cubs long enough, as they won just before he left office.

The trophy will make stops in several Illinois cities, including Normal and Western Springs before coming to Evanston this weekend. Doors at the Civic Center will open at 10 a.m. on Sunday, and fans are invited to see the trophy and take pictures between 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

