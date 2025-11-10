With SNAP benefits in limbo, here are some food assistance resources in Evanston

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were significantly cut Tuesday due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, leaving millions of families without a stable means of obtaining food. To help those seeking alternatives for SNAP benefits in the area, The Daily has compiled a list of food assistance resources in Evanston and on campus.

In Evanston

1. Evanston Daily Fridges

The Evanston Daily Fridge project was created in 2021 to support those facing food shortages in the city. The project set up three fridges in the Evanston area: The Soul Fridge at 1601 Payne St., The CNE Fridge at 1335 Dodge Ave. and The Sunrise Fridge at 620 Madison St. Established by different organizations and businesses in the area, each fridge aims to provide groceries for those in need through community donations.

2. Evanston Vineyard Food Pantry

Open on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the Evanston Vineyard Food Pantry provides food assistance to families in need. Operating out of the Vineyard Christian Church, the program works in partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository and allows for two pick-ups of groceries per household each month.

3. Hillside Food Pantry

Located in Northwest Evanston, the Hillside Food Pantry operates on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Since 2009, the pantry, run by the Hillside Church, has distributed 400,000 pounds of food a year to families in Evanston facing food insecurity.

4. Hemenway United Methodist Church Pantry

For over four decades, the Hemenway United Methodist Church has served its community with a soup kitchen and new food pantry assistance programs. The soup kitchen, which operates on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., provides freshly-made soup as well as toiletries and clothing for those in need. The food pantry operates every second and fourth Friday of the month from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and distributes food bags to anyone who needs them.

5. Sherman United Methodist Church Faith and Food Bank

From 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, the Sherman United Methodist Church’s Faith and Food Bank program provides food and comfort through their community of churchgoers to those suffering from food insecurity.

On campus

1. Northwestern Purple Pantry Access

Operated for Northwestern students, the Purple Pantry is located in 1835 Hinman. The Pantry, open every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., aims to help students who have trouble accessing food on campus by providing groceries that are vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, kosher and halal.

2. SESP Love Pantry

A new initiative emerging from the School of Education and Social Policy, the SESP Love Pantry aims to help anyone in the school’s community who is having trouble accessing food. The pantry, funded by an anonymous donor, will open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Annenberg Hall 210, starting on Nov. 10.

Email: [email protected]

