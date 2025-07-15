Attendees and vendors talk SNAP benefit threats at Evanston Farmers Market

Every Saturday during the summer months, rising McCormick senior Anita Bassey buys a variety of fruits, vegetables and fresh juices from her primary grocery source, the Evanston Farmers’ Market in Downtown Evanston.

Bassey is one of nearly 1.9 million people in Illinois who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to make food purchases, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Now, SNAP is under threat.

On July 4, President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a budget reconciliation bill introducing comprehensive reductions to many federal assistance programs, including SNAP.

“I’m absolutely terrified,” Bassey said. “I’m really upset. I use SNAP. I use the money I’m allocated every month.”

Among other provisions, the bill changes work requirements for those eligible for SNAP — including the elderly, homeless and veterans — and shifts the burden of program costs onto the states.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the bill is estimated to result in a $267 billion loss to SNAP nationally over the next decade.

Bassey purchases produce from the farmers’ market through Link Up Illinois’ Link Match, a program of the community-focused, Chicago-based nonprofit Experimental Station.

Link Match allows markets to match dollar-for-dollar what a customer plans to spend in SNAP benefits.

“It’s amazing they’re able to double … how much you pay with your (electronic benefits transfer),” Bassey said. “It’s a way for me to explore community-based items without breaking the bank.”

Todd Nichols, a farm manager whose business has sold its products at the Evanston Farmers’ Market for all but three years of the market’s half-century history, said Link Match benefits both recipients and vendors.

Nichols operates Farm and Orchard, a Marengo-based farm that specializes in a variety of fruits and vegetables, especially apples.

“For every dollar somebody is using on their Link card, they’re getting [two] dollars at the market,” Nichols said. “Generally, farmers’ markets are more expensive than shopping at a grocery store. So it cuts that difference for folks that can’t afford it.”

In addition to concerns about his customers, Nichols said he’s also worried about an increase in food waste if SNAP benefits get cut, adding that everything he can’t sell goes into the compost pile.

While SNAP users can spend their SNAP dollars on almost all groceries, Link Match vouchers can only be used on fruits and vegetables. The program is offered at 125 farmers’ markets across the state, including Evanston’s.

Katie Horwitz Martinez, a city employee responsible for the market’s management, SNAP and Link Match vouchers, said these benefits are imperative for some Evanston residents.

“We have a lot of people that come every single week,” she said. “It’s allowing people to buy fruits and vegetables they wouldn’t have been able to otherwise.”

In 2024, SNAP users spent more than $1.47 million on fresh produce in Illinois using Link Match, according to Experimental Station’s 2024 Food Access Report.

Link Match is funded through a grant left unaffected by the recently passed budget reconciliation bill. As a result, the impact of the SNAP cuts would be focused at the local level.

SNAP reductions at the federal level would have economic and public health consequences for many local vendors and farmers, Link Up Illinois Farm Direct Program Manager Kate Gurke said.

“I don’t think there’s any world in which this is a positive outcome for anyone,” Gurke said.

Aside from those who rely on SNAP benefits to eat, the program can also serve as an economic multiplier for farmers across the country.

According to a 2019 USDA study, every dollar spent in SNAP can generate up to $2 in economic activity and revenue.

“It’s certainly removing a sector of people who go to markets — that they decide to go elsewhere with their SNAP benefits,” Gurke said. “A lot of our various established markets that have a regular set of SNAP customers will probably see a decline.”

Henry Brockman, farmer and vendor for Henry’s Farm, was one of many sellers who said they fear SNAP benefit cuts may jeopardize their ability to keep their business local.

“Everything purchased from me is going into my local community rather than into the big global food chain,” Brockman said. “It’s staying right at home. I have workers on the farm and here on the market that I’m paying, and that’s all staying local.”

Simrah Khan is a student in the Medill-Northwestern Journalism Institute this summer.

