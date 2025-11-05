Subscribe
Five tips to effectively record federal immigration enforcement activity

Illustration by Lucas Kubovchik
The right to record and photograph federal agents and police officers in public spaces and on your own property is protected under the right to free speech in the First Amendment.
Tia Bethke, Senior Staffer
November 5, 2025

Federal immigration enforcement activity often unfolds quickly, with community members among the first on the scene. 

The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights shared tips on recording Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agents to ensure safety and provide evidence that gives the clearest picture of what happened. 

The Daily has compiled this list, along with other information, to share how to effectively record federal immigration enforcement activity. 

Know your right to record 

The right to record and photograph public servants, such as federal agents and police officers, in public spaces is protected under the right to free speech in the First Amendment. On private property, the owner may set rules related to photography or video. 

Federal agents cannot force you to unlock your device to show them or delete the footage without a warrant, unless it is an immediate emergency situation. 

Stay back

While it is legal to record federal immigration activity, it is illegal to physically interfere with federal agents and their operations. The ICIRR advised that when recording, the individual should stay at least an arm’s length away from officers. The coalition also advised civilian observers to keep recording and step back if an agent tells them to.

Capture details

The ICIRR advises the individual to film horizontally to capture as much of the scene as possible. The coalition also recommends focusing on filming the actions of the agents, rather than the surroundings, for clearer footage. 

The ICIRR also said it is important to capture as many details from the scene as possible — it is helpful to narrate what is happening in the video. 

In its “Know Your Rights” slideshow, the coalition encouraged observers to document the number of agents, names of agents, if the agents carried weapons and if they used them. 

Protect the people you film 

The ICIRR directed people to refrain from posting any footage of individuals being taken without permission from the detained person, their family or the Family Support Network hotline. The ICIRR also encouraged people with footage to call and talk to an operator at their FSN hotline — 855-435-7693 — about sharing footage so the organization can pass it on to their network of lawyers. 

Share footage responsibly

Individuals who have properly recorded ICE or federal interactions have options for what to do with the footage. The ICIRR advised that it should be sent to the coalition before sharing it publicly.

Email: [email protected]

X: @BethkeTia

